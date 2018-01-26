news

The Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Ocquaye will be sworn in as acting President of Ghana for the second time in a week.

This is because President Akufo-Addo will leave for an AU summit in Ethiopia on Saturday and the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is on a medical leave in London.

Parliament is expected to convene for the exercise on Saturday (January 27, 2018) morning.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo is busy fixing your mess – Hamid tells Mahama

Prof Ocquaye assumed the position of president from last Saturday up until Tuesday. At the time both the president and his vice were out of the country.

Mr Akufo-Addo left for the investiture of new Liberian President Oppong Weah in Monrovia while his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is on a medical leave in the UK.

READ ALSO: Speaker refers Martin Amidu’s nomination to Appointments Committee

Meanwhile, a former Energy Minister Kwabena Donkor has called for the reconsideration of the law that allows for the swearing in of the speaker in absence of the President and his vice.

“I sincerely think that there should be a constitutional amendment so that wherever the president is, he still remains the president of the Republic of Ghana."

“If he is on leave that is a very different issue or if he is incapacitated. But as long as he is representing the country on official business he does not cease to be the president of Ghana. Are we now saying we have two presidents? That is the implication,” he told Accra-based Starr FM.