Home > News > Politics >

Prof Ocquaye to be sworn-in as acting President again on Saturday


Speaker of Parliament Prof Ocquaye to be sworn-in as acting President again on Saturday

Parliament is expected to convene for the exercise on Saturday (January 27, 2018) morning for the swearing-in.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Ocquaye will be sworn in as acting President of Ghana for the second time in a week.

This is because President Akufo-Addo will leave for an AU summit in Ethiopia on Saturday and the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is on a medical leave in London.

Parliament is expected to convene for the exercise on Saturday (January 27, 2018) morning.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo is busy fixing your mess – Hamid tells Mahama

Prof Ocquaye assumed the position of president from last Saturday up until Tuesday. At the time both the president and his vice were out of the country.

Mr Akufo-Addo left for the investiture of new Liberian President Oppong Weah in Monrovia while his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is on a medical leave in the UK.

READ ALSO: Speaker refers Martin Amidu’s nomination to Appointments Committee

Meanwhile, a former Energy Minister Kwabena Donkor has called for the reconsideration of the law that allows for the swearing in of the speaker in absence of the President and his vice.

“I sincerely think that there should be a constitutional amendment so that wherever the president is, he still remains the president of the Republic of Ghana."

“If he is on leave that is a very different issue or if he is incapacitated. But as long as he is representing the country on official business he does not cease to be the president of Ghana.  Are we now saying we have two presidents? That is the implication,” he told Accra-based Starr FM.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Politics In Ghana: Nana Addo is busy fixing your mess – Hamid tells Mahama Politics In Ghana Nana Addo is busy fixing your mess – Hamid tells Mahama
Bawumia’s Health: Veep not in hospital, lives in “small rented flat” in London – Gabby Bawumia’s Health Veep not in hospital, lives in “small rented flat” in London – Gabby
In Honduras: Women take to the streets en masse to protest president's re-election In Honduras Women take to the streets en masse to protest president's re-election
Dr Bawumia’s Health: Veep will be back soon; he’s doing well – Samira Dr Bawumia’s Health Veep will be back soon; he’s doing well – Samira
In Kumasi: KMA boss must resign now - Traders demand In Kumasi KMA boss must resign now - Traders demand
Special Prosecutor: Speaker refers Martin Amidu’s nomination to Appointments Committee Special Prosecutor Speaker refers Martin Amidu’s nomination to Appointments Committee

Recommended Videos

Work Ethics: Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for lateness Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for lateness
Gyankroma Akufo-Addo: President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council Director Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council Director
Politics: Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as acting president Politics Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as acting president



Top Articles

1 Politics Mahama is scheming to ‘kill’ Free SHS Policy - Education Ministrybullet
2 George Weah’s Inauguration Here is why Akufo-Addo was surrounded by...bullet
3 Dr Bawumia’s Health Veep will be back soon; he’s doing well – Samirabullet
4 In Kumasi KMA boss must resign now - Traders demandbullet
5 Feature Of UG Medical Centre ownership and Bawumia's healthbullet
6 Medical Leave Here is why Bawumia was flown to UKbullet
7 K.B Asante's Death In memoriam of a Ghanaian herobullet
8 Bawumia’s Health Veep not in hospital, lives in “small...bullet
9 Politics In Ghana Nana Addo is busy fixing your mess –...bullet
10 Special Prosecutor Speaker refers Martin Amidu’s...bullet

Top Videos

1 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’tbullet
2 Politics Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as acting presidentbullet
3 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
4 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for latenessbullet
6 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition...bullet
7 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of Ghana –...bullet
8 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
9 No Appointment I'm ready to sweep the Flagstaff House...bullet
10 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons...bullet

Politics

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to hold a fair vote and to accept the result if he loses
Emmerson Mnangagwa Zimbabwe elections before July: president
Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees ‘Gitmo 2 can’t go back; they’re refugees’ – Gov’t
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, shown here offering the state of the nation address on January 15, is ready to run for a second term
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela calls early election, president ready to run for second term
Atiku has nursed the desire to be Nigera's prominent in 2015.
Olusegun Obasanjo Update on why Nigeria's former president says Buhari should not seek re-election