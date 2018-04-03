Prophets predicting win for Mahama are liars - Owusu Bempah

news

The General Overseer of Glorious Word Prayer Ministry, Reverend Owusu Bempah has said that prophets predicting a win for ex-President John Mahama in 2020 are liars.

He said such prophecies shouldn't be taken seriously since it will not happen.

Prophet Nigel, famously known for predicting Ebony's car crash and other prophets have predicted a win for the NDC candidate come the 2020 general elections.

Owusu Bempah said, “They should go ahead and make their [junior prophets] prophecies, but when 2020 comes we will get to know the real and senior prophets."

However, speaking on Accra based Okay FM Tuesday, Rev Owusu Bempah who predicted the 2016 election in four of Nana Akufo-Addo, said President Mahama will never become president again and that the prophets making those prophecies are misleading Ghanaians.