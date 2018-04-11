Home > News > Politics >

Ras Mubarak denied entry into Palestine

In a Facebook post, the NDC MP for the Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak said he was invited by the Palestinian Authority to give a speech in Ramallah.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, has said that he has been denied entry into Palestine by Israeli authorities.

“I was invited by the Palestinian Authority to give a speech in Ramallah. Israel issues a permit for me to go into Palestine. Just when I arrive at the border they won't allow me to enter Palestine.”

His post showed how unhappy he was about the treatment.

The MP who has been vocal against Israel’s occupation in Palestine, and recently led a Palestinian Solidarity Campaign in Ghana in protest of the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

He asked if the Israelis are afraid of the truth and wondered why he will be denied entry after granting him the permit.

“What is this rogue state [Israel] afraid of? The truth? That I would witness the occupation first hand and call them out for the terrorists they are? The politics of discrimination and apartheid should have no place to thrive in the 21st century.”

“…If they change their minds and allow me entry, I would say what I plan to say. If they don’t, I would say it anyway. However how long it takes the oppressed Palestinian people would get Justice,” he added.

Ras Mubarak joins a growing number of African parliamentarians and dignitaries who have been denied entry into the OPT by Israel.

In April 2015, South Africa’s Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande, was denied entry into the OPT, while en-route to Ramallah to promote research collaboration between the University of Johannesburg and institutions in the OPT.

Israelis and Arabs have been fighting over Gaza on and off, for decades. It’s part of the wider Arab Israeli conflict.

