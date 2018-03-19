Rawlings blasts Hannah Tetteh for disrespecting his wife

news

Ex-President and Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has chided the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hannah Tetteh for her gross disrespect towards his wife Nana Konadu.

Rawlings said the former MP for Awutu Senya East has embarrassed his wife on several occasions in public.

“One time, in fact twice, that woman had turned herself into a Champion Jockey at congress meetings. The first time was in Tamale when she insulted my wife, second time somewhere", he disclosed.

The ex-President said this while addressing cadres of the NDC at a rally in Accra.

According to the former president, the then foreign affairs minister squeezed his wife’s hand in public, forcing her (wife) to come out with a muffled groan which the ex-president claimed he heard – suggesting his wife was in momentary pain.

“Then, third time was 6th March on the dais at the Independence Square,” he recalled, adding, “We were all sitting. She is the Foreign Minister. She led some guests to the dais to greet us. So in the course of exchanging pleasantries, she held my wife’s hand and I heard a groan. Later when I asked my wife what had happened to her, she said Hannah Tetteh Kpoda squeezed her hand", he bemoaned.

President Rawlings has been on a verbal tirade with some members of the NDC including its leaders over what he describes as negligence on their part which has led to the party to lose power.

Mr Rawlings indicated that he would have focused his energy at the “Central Region against our own candidate called Hanna Tetteh,” if he had the energy to involve himself in campaign activities before the 2016 polls.