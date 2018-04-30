Rawlings weeps for NDC

news

Ex-President and Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has decried the lawlessness in his party.

Rawlings said if the way of doing things recently in the NDC isn't reversed, they are likely to lose the 2020 elections.

“I have observed that certain elements in the party who are supposed to be unbiased arbiters and supervisors in these elections are rather pursuing a parochial agenda that is not in the party’s interest", he said in a statement.

Jerry Rawlings observed that reports coming out of the impending regional and national elections are not good for party unity.

“We are on the verge of breaking up the NDC if we pursue this path. The National Executive Committee has to take a serious look at the entire branch electoral process and ascertain whether they have been held in an open, free and fair manner devoid of foul play and deliberate abuse,” Flt Lt. Rawlings stated.

He also said, “These limited victories are like winning a battle and losing the war. We witnessed this in the selection of our parliamentary candidates in the 2016 elections, which partly accounted for our humiliating defeat in that election”.

The former President therefore urged all NDC members across the country who feel aggrieved by the conduct of the elections to forward their petitions and complaints to the party headquarters.