Home > News > Politics >

Rawlings weeps for NDC


Founder Rawlings weeps for NDC

Jerry Rawlings observed that reports coming out of the impending regional and national elections are not good for party unity.

  • Published:
Jerry Rawlings play

Jerry Rawlings
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ex-President and Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has decried the lawlessness in his party.

Rawlings said if the way of doing things recently in the NDC isn't reversed, they are likely to lose the 2020 elections.

“I have observed that certain elements in the party who are supposed to be unbiased arbiters and supervisors in these elections are rather pursuing a parochial agenda that is not in the party’s interest", he said in a statement.

Jerry Rawlings observed that reports coming out of the impending regional and national elections are not good for party unity.

READ ALSO: Mahama appeals to NDC: ‘don’t insult Rawlings'

“We are on the verge of breaking up the NDC if we pursue this path. The National Executive Committee has to take a serious look at the entire branch electoral process and ascertain whether they have been held in an open, free and fair manner devoid of foul play and deliberate abuse,” Flt Lt. Rawlings stated.

He also said, “These limited victories are like winning a battle and losing the war. We witnessed this in the selection of our parliamentary candidates in the 2016 elections, which partly accounted for our humiliating defeat in that election”.

The former President therefore urged all NDC members across the country who feel aggrieved by the conduct of the elections to forward their petitions and complaints to the party headquarters.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shots Fired: Asiedu Nketia is a comedian - NPP man Shots Fired Asiedu Nketia is a comedian - NPP man
Power Tussle: Stop the galamsey propaganda - Amewu to Mahama Power Tussle Stop the galamsey propaganda - Amewu to Mahama
NPP Primaries: Social media trolls Bugri Naabu over 'embarrassing' defeat NPP Primaries Social media trolls Bugri Naabu over 'embarrassing' defeat
Political Colours: I'm a CPP member - Archbishop Duncan Williams reveals Political Colours I'm a CPP member - Archbishop Duncan Williams reveals
Tiger Eye PI: Anas premiers new exposé on June 6 to shame top politicians, administrators Tiger Eye PI Anas premiers new exposé on June 6 to shame top politicians, administrators
Security Concerns: I don't know NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks' - Asiedu Nketia Security Concerns I don't know NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks' - Asiedu Nketia

Recommended Videos

Politics: I have the solution to homosexuality in Ghana - Akua Donkor Politics I have the solution to homosexuality in Ghana - Akua Donkor
Rent Control: Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over Rent Control Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over
Security Analyst: Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism Security Analyst Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism



Top Articles

1 Politics NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawksbullet
2 Party Reorganisation NDC to hold 'mother' of all unity walk in Kumasibullet
3 Unity Walk Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage - Asiedu Nketia claimsbullet
4 Jubilee House 'Baseless and vile fabrication': Presidency denies...bullet
5 Tiger Eye PI Anas premiers new exposé on June 6 to shame top...bullet
6 Mining Mahama criticises government fight against illegal miningbullet
7 In Kumasi Massive turnout at NDC unity walk: NPP says it's...bullet
8 Northern Region NPP primaries: Bugri Naabu loses election...bullet
9 Primaries Northern region NPP delegates vote in keenly...bullet
10 Victory Nobody funded my campaign - NPP Northern...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth...bullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet
10 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet

Politics

Mahama and Nana Addo
Gargantuan Promises Nana Addo deceived Ghanaians - Mahama
NPP Government I speak for Akufo-Addo; not Arhin - Mustapha Hamid
NDC Primaries NDC responds to branch elections rigging claims by Rawlings
Illegal Mining Mahama is criticised for pro-galamsey remarks