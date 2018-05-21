Home > News > Politics >

Recall Ambassador to Israel - Ras Mubarak to Akufo-Addo


Protests Recall Ambassador to Israel - Ras Mubarak to Akufo-Addo

Mubarak, who is a known staunch supporter of Palestinian sovereignty made this call in a press conference in Accra.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has admonished President Akufo-Addo to recall Ghana's Ambassador to Isreal.

He said the President must do this as a matter of urgency in the wake of Israel's killing of 60 Palestinian protesters, and the United States moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem last week.

“Any country which flouts international law with such increasing regularity and maintains a brutal military occupation is a rogue state. Israel deserves to be isolated and boycotted immediately. The time to act is now. It is inconceivable that Ghana - one of Africa’s first nations to gain independence - continues to have relations with Israel, a modern-day settler-colonial power,” Mubarak said.

According to Mubarak, “Ghana is undoubtedly committed towards the cause of the Palestinian people,” citing the Ghanaian government’s vote in favour of all four key issues on the rights of Palestinians at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in March.

He compared the death of the protestors the May 14 ‘bloodbath’ has been compared to the 1960 Sharpeville massacre that took place in apartheid, South Africa, where 69 peaceful protesters were shot by apartheid security forces.

Mubarak - who was recently denied entry into the Occupied Palestinian Territories by the Israeli regime - praised the Ghanaian government for boycotting the invitation to attend the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. He was also proud of Ghana’s voting record at the UN when it came to Palestine. “I am proud that my country was on the right side of history in December’s vote against the US and Israel".

