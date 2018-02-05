Home > News > Local >

I’m happy for Mubarak despite his abuse – Former wife


Ras Mubarak’s Marriage I’m happy for Mubarak; our marriage ended because of abuse – Former wife

In a Facebook post on her timeline, the former wife of Ras Mubarak said she was happy he had remarried.

The former wife of Ras Mubarak has stated that the marriage between the two of them ended because of his abusive behaviour towards her.

In a Facebook post on her timeline, Rasheeda Adams did not state what type of abuse it was but she described it as extreme.

“The marriage ended due to extremely abusive behaviour from Mr Mubarak towards me.”

She, however, confirmed Mubarak’s statement that she filed for divorce in 2016.

“Said marriage has been over for more than a year, as we are now in court over custody matters…We have not lived together for the last 1 year.”

Her comments come after the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak denied media reports that he has married a second wife.

In a Facebook post, he indicated that he only remarried on Sunday (February 4, 2018) because his first wife divorced him few weeks before the 2016 elections.

play

 

“I’ve just woken up to the news that I married an additional wife yesterday. Let me put it on record that – though I am unapologetically a believer in polygamy and my religion, and my proud Dagbon tradition and culture permit polygamy, – I just remarried yesterday after my wife then, packed out and sued for divorce a few weeks before the 2016 election.”

Ras Mubarak walked down the aisle with Huseina Mubarak, daughter of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak on Sunday (February 4, 2018) in Kumasi.

Reports suggest that the wife of Ras Mubarak is also student nurse at the Tamale Nursing and Midwifery College.

