Some NPP aspirants are NDC moles - Bugri Naabu


Bugri Naabu
The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region, Bugri Naabu has indicated that some of the officers aspiring for the regional elections are NDC members.

He said such people have been planted into the NPP to cause confusion after they win the elections.

“To be honest with you some of the aspirants are wolves in sheep skin. Some of them have been planted and are being sponsored by the NDC,” he alleged.

Recounting similar incidents in the build up to the 2016 elections, the NPP chairman said “we realized then that there some people who belonged to the NDC and the NPP at the same time and when I mentioned it to members of the party some people said I will cause problems in the party if I take any action against those people. They later confirmed my assertions and when those people were expelled from the party, the NPP became stronger.”

Northern regional Chairman of NPP, Bugri Naabu

 

Mr Naabu, who is seeking reelection as regional chairman of the party, said he has succeeded in making the party more attractive to the people of the Northern region.

He pledged to provide jobs for the youth of the party in the event that he is given another mandate by the electorate.

