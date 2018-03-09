Some people are plotting to assassinate Nana Addo- Owusu Bempa

news

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader and founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministries has revealed that some people are planning to assassinate President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He said these unnamed persons are not happy about the creation of the Special Prosecutor's Office by Nana Addo hence their planning to eliminate him.

Owusu Bempah was speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Bia' morning show. He said: "God has revealed to me that some people who are not happy about the creation of the Special Prosecutor's office by the president HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are planning to assassinate him."

"They are planning to use any means possible necessary, either through poisoning or accident, but I am warning them to stop else I will put out their names", he threatened.

Rev. Owusu Bempah has in the past prophesied a lot about Nana Addo before he won the 2016 general elections.

Nana Addo created a Special Prosecutor's office in December as part of a major campaign promise during the elections which he nominated Martin Amidu to head.

The office is to root out corruption in the public sector and among public office holders and Owusu Bempah believes some corrupt officials are not happy about this.

He said, "We cannot have some people who will want to destabilize the country or undermine its development for their own selfish and parochial interest".