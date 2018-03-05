Make Presidential term 5 years - Rawlings advocates

news

Ex-President Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings has advocated for presidential terms to be increased from four (4) to five (5) years.

He believes the a term of 4 years is not enough for any President to complete a meaningful transformation of a country.

The NDC founder said this when lawmakers from Uganda called on him in his office in Accra. He said, "Much as we belong to different geopolitical circumstances on the continent I suggest that we shouldn’t be going beyond two five-year terms.”

He added that in most four-year terms, the first year is used in getting acclimatized to the office and the last year turns into a political crusade of campaigns, leaving but a year or less depending on the political climate.

Rawlings also touched on his decision not to extend his rule when the time came for him to leave power in 2000. "People think I had so much power and could have stayed on. I couldn’t have stayed on even if I had wanted to because I had empowered our people to the extent that if I had attempted it they would have defied me. I had no choice but to do the right thing,” Mr. Rawlings stated.

The Ugandan Parliamentary delegation, which was led by Madam Alum Santa Ogwang expressed their admiration for the peaceful nature of Ghana and its politics particularly the seamless hand over of political power from one elected leader to another, which was first executed by former President Rawlings.