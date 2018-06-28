Pulse.com.gh logo
Stop the protests - Akufo-Addo urges Togolese opposition


Plea Stop the protests - Akufo-Addo urges Togolese opposition

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo
Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the opposition parties in Togo to suspend their street protests and continue to dialogue with the government.

He said negotiation is the way forward to resolve the political impasse in the country.

Nana Addo made this call  alongside Guinea's President Alpha Conde in Lome in a meeting with opposition figures and the Togolese government.

In a communique issued on Wednesday at the end of the meeting between the Togolese government, the ruling party and the Coalition of 14 opposition parties in Togo, the two Presidents, acting as co-facilitators of the dialogue process, expressed their satisfaction over the discussions so far.

“They further commended the sense of responsibility of all parties, who exhibited their willingness to work together to ease the socio-political tensions and restore peace, harmony and cohesion among the various actors of the Togolese society,” the communique said.

 

“They urged the security forces to ensure that they carry out their law enforcement missions with professionalism, in compliance with the laws of the land,” the communique stressed.

Whilst commending the Togolese government for the appeasement measures already taken, including the release of persons arrested during demonstrations held by the opposition, President Akufo-Addo and President Conde, invited the government to “study the possibility of extending the right to demonstrate to the entire national territory, in agreement with the opposition parties, with the aim of guaranteeing freedom of demonstration as well as the security of property and persons.”

