Suspended Sammy Crabbe joins NPP chairmanship race

Posters of suspended Second Vice National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe have emerged.

It is unclear whether Sammy Crabbe has a hand in the manufacturing of the posters which have flooded social media.

According to reports, he confirmed his intention to contest.

The poster markets him as having a "proven track record in championing the rights and welfare of all party executives and members".

Sammy Crabbe suspended

He was suspended by the National Executive Committee of the NPP after he failed to appear before a Disciplinary Committee of the party to answer misconduct charges leveled against him by two members of the party.

He challenged the decision and said it was an act of lawlessness by "coup makers" who had thrown the party's long-held credentials to the dogs.

He proceeded to the Accra High Court months after his suspension to seek to annul the decision.

The case had the suspended chairman of the NPP, Paul Afoko testifying as a witness for the plaintiff. The Suspended General Secretary of the Party, Kwabena Agyepong, was in court in solidarity with the suspended Chairman who testified.

The High Court, however, dismissed his suit.