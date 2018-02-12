Suspended Sammy Crabbe joins NPP chairmanship race

The poster markets him as having a "proven track record in championing the rights and welfare of all party executives and members".
It is unclear whether Sammy Crabbe has a hand in the manufacturing of the posters which have flooded social media.
According to reports, he confirmed his intention to contest.
The poster markets him as having a "proven track record in championing the rights and welfare of all party executives and members".
READ MORE: Paul Afoko, Kwabena Agyapong, Wereko-Brobbey, et al face 10 years ban
He was suspended by the National Executive Committee of the NPP after he failed to appear before a Disciplinary Committee of the party to answer misconduct charges leveled against him by two members of the party.
He challenged the decision and said it was an act of lawlessness by "coup makers" who had thrown the party's long-held credentials to the dogs.
READ ALSO: I'm against suspension of Afoko, Kwabena Agyapong - Kufuor
He proceeded to the Accra High Court months after his suspension to seek to annul the decision.
The High Court, however, dismissed his suit.