Home > News > Politics >

Suspended Sammy Crabbe joins NPP chairmanship race


Agenda 2020 Suspended Sammy Crabbe joins NPP chairmanship race

The poster markets him as having a "proven track record in championing the rights and welfare of all party executives and members".

  • Published:
Suspended Sammy Crabbe joins NPP chairmanship race play

Suspended Sammy Crabbe joins NPP chairmanship race
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Posters of suspended Second Vice National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe have emerged.

It is unclear whether Sammy Crabbe has a hand in the manufacturing of the posters which have flooded social media.

According to reports, he confirmed his intention to contest.

The poster markets him as having a "proven track record in championing the rights and welfare of all party executives and members".

READ MORE: Paul Afoko, Kwabena Agyapong, Wereko-Brobbey, et al face 10 years ban

play

 

Sammy Crabbe suspended

He was suspended by the National Executive Committee of the NPP after he failed to appear before a Disciplinary Committee of the party to answer misconduct charges leveled against him by two members of the party.

He challenged the decision and said it was an act of lawlessness by "coup makers" who had thrown the party's long-held credentials to the dogs.

READ ALSO: I'm against suspension of Afoko, Kwabena Agyapong - Kufuor

He proceeded to the Accra High Court months after his suspension to seek to annul the decision.

The case had the suspended chairman of the NPP, Paul Afoko testifying as a witness for the plaintiff. The Suspended General Secretary of the Party, Kwabena Agyepong, was in court in solidarity with the suspended Chairman who testified.

The High Court, however, dismissed his suit.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Special Prosecutor: Martin Amidu too old for public office, Dominic Ayine sues at Supreme Court Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu too old for public office, Dominic Ayine sues at Supreme Court
Ebony's Death: Take prophecies serious even if its from fake pastors - John Boadu advises celebrities Ebony's Death Take prophecies serious even if its from fake pastors - John Boadu advises celebrities
#SONA 2018: Etse Sikanku on Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address #SONA 2018 Etse Sikanku on Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address
Bold Declaration: Mahama will win 2020 elections - Prophet who predicted Ebony's death says Bold Declaration Mahama will win 2020 elections - Prophet who predicted Ebony's death says
Sick Leave: My lovely wife Samira was the chief nurse to heal me - Bawumia Sick Leave My lovely wife Samira was the chief nurse to heal me - Bawumia
In Azerbaijan: Opposition vow to boycott snap presidential vote In Azerbaijan Opposition vow to boycott snap presidential vote

Recommended Videos

2018 SONA: Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live] 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]
2020 Polls: I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku
Political News: Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25% Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%



Top Articles

1 Job Creation Free SHS could worsen unemployment situation –...bullet
2 Self-appraisal Ministers panic as reshuffle looms in Nana Addo's gov'tbullet
3 Bold Declaration Mahama will win 2020 elections - Prophet who...bullet
4 Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu too old for public office, Dominic...bullet
5 Revelations NDC MPs are very wicked - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
6 Prophecy Nana Addo will die if he invites Shatta Wale to the...bullet
7 Ignorance Isaac Adongo is 'ignorant' about economic and...bullet
8 Anas Aremeyaw Anas Ace Investigative Journalist loses motherbullet
9 Special Prosecutor I have nothing to lose - Martin Amidu...bullet
10 Ex-President 'Poor leadership bane of Africa's...bullet

Related Articles

NPP Suspended Vice Chairman People around Nana Addo are sycophants - Sammy Crabbe
New Patriotic Party NPP sets up committee to probe recent comments by Kwabena Agyapong
Discipline I'm against suspension of Afoko, Kwabena Agyapong - Kufuor
Disciplinary Action Kwabena Agyapong is Judas in NPP - Lawyer
Discipline Forgive and reinstate Kwabena Agyapong - Polling station officers
Discipline Paul Afoko, Kwabena Agyapong, Wereko-Brobbey, et al face 10 years ban
NPP Government Nana Addo must not appoint Wereko-Brobby, Nyaho-Tamakloe et al - Group
Election 2016 Kufuor is now a "lonely Giant" - Vice President
Election 2016 Drop all your issues, let's win power - Nana Addo to NPP members
NPP suspended chairman Court throws out Paul Afoko's case

Top Videos

1 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
2 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’tbullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
6 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists –...bullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties...bullet
9 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
10 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home...bullet

Politics

Ashanti Regional Chairman of (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako
Good Performance Nana Akufo-Addo should rather be the President for Africa - Chairman Wontumi
HDP co-leader Selahattin Demirtas defended himself in court in January against charges of insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Supporters held up pictures of Demirtas outside the trial.
In Turkey Country's main pro-Kurdish party to replace jailed chief
South Africa's political stalemate comes as the country readies celebrations marking 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela
In South Africa ANC to meet Monday as Zuma deadlock tightens
Cyril Ramaphosa (C), South Africa's deputy president and newly elected president of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), says he will tackle corruption in the country
Cyril Ramaphosa President to address rally as S.Africa deadlock tightens