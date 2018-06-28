Pulse.com.gh logo
Tell the world how you got your house - Agyapong dares Kweku Baako


  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ken Agyapong play
Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has dared veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako to come clean on how he purchased his house.

He said the New Crusading Guide editor got his home located at Spintex in Accra through dubious means.

The vociferous MP made this revelation on Accra based Adom FM on Thursday afternoon.

Baako has incurred the wrath of the lawmaker by saying his expose on investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas is pure trash.

“I didn’t want to attack Kweku Baako but when he said my video is bogus, I have decided to expose him. How did he get his house at Spintex? He should tell the world” Ken Agyapong fumed.

The Assin Central MP noted that Kweku Baako is protecting Anas but he himself is not clean thus must purge himself of the dirt before accusing others of being corrupt.

Ken Agyapong has vowed to strip Kweku Baako and his coffee shop mafias’ naked if pushed to the wall.

 

“I will show Kweku Baako who bought the house for him and how they got money to buy those houses”, he said.

Ken Agyapong has been on a warpath with Anas since his investigative piece on the Ghana Football Association was released.

Agyapong contends that Anas uses dubious means to make a living and he is corrupt.

Kweku Baako is reported to have rubbished the much anticipated WHO WATCHES THE WATCHMAN ‘video which exposes the alleged corrupt deeds of ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas

