The US military 'base' deal is the best for Ghana - NPP man

A communicator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Opoku Mensah, has said Ghanaians should be thankful to the NPP government for endorsing the US military base agreement.

He said it is a good agreement and the NPP has showed that they care for Ghanaians by not concealing the agreement.

“The previous NDC administration shielded information about the Gitmo two but this government has been bold to offer us social accountability”, the outspoken communicator disclosed on Kumasi-based.

Earlier this week, Joy FM reported on a memo that has been approved by cabinet and set or parliament on a military deal between Ghana and the US which gives them unfiltered access to military installations in Ghana.

“Ghanaians should praise the government for not shielding information about the agreement unlike Gitmo two”, he said.

The agreement, which was expected to be laid before Parliament Tuesday also states: “United States Contractors shall not be liable to pay tax or similar charge assess within Ghana in connection with this agreement”.