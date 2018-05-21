They want to kill me, my life in danger - Akua Blakofe

news

Resigned Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourist Development Company, (GTDC) Oheneba Akua, popularly known as Akua Blakofe, has stated that her life is under threat.

According to her, she no longer feels safe in Ghana, adding that some unknown people wanted to kill her.

Blakofe resigned from her post over an alleged 'chop chop' at the company.

READ MORE: Martin Amidu must investigate 'chop chop' at Tourism Company - A-Plus

The former television and radio presenter decision on her Facebook page, indicated that people at the company are not working but rather interested in travelling and taking per diems.

She said she took the bold decision to resign because she "wanted to work, and not travel and take per diems."

She said has been targeted for elimination because she told the truth to power.

READ MORE: Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged malfeasance

"We woke up one morning to news that Fennec had been murdered. We woke to news JB Danquah had been murdered. We woke up to news about the young bank worker who was murdered. These are just 3 examples. Till date, no real concrete suspects have been dealt with. We don't know what issues they had. I'm putting all my issues out on social media so if you wake to the news that I've been murdered or dead all of a sudden, you have a clue where to begin investigations. I really don't see why we should get to this level. It means I'm speaking the truth and they need to get rid of me. I weep for Ghana. Truly it's an Asylum," she added.

Read below her Facebook posts.