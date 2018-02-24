Twitter reacts to conviction of Abuga Pele, Assibit

news

Twitter users have reacted en masse to the conviction of Abuga Pele, a former Coordinator of Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA) and a Member of Parliament for Chiana-Paga, and Philip Assibit, a business man.

He was sentenced to six years imprisonment on two counts of abetted crime of defrauding by false pretence. Mr Assibit was also sentenced to 12 years imprisonment on five counts of defrauding by false pretence.

Lawyers for Assibit have served notice they will appeal his conviction, accusing the prosecution of hiding documents that could have freed his client.

READ MORE: Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit gets 12-yrs

As at the time of going to press, Abuga Pele was number one on trends in Ghana on Twitter.

Below are some reactions of Ghanaians: