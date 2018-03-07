Home > News > Politics >

Twitter shreds Buhari to pieces following corruption promise


Ghana@61 Twitter shreds Buhari to pieces after promise to help Ghana fight corruption

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari was on the receiving end of some harsh bashing on social media after he said he would help Ghana fight corruption.

The 75-year-old was in Ghana as a Special Guest for the country’s 61st Independence Day celebrations held on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

READ ALSO: Security: Akufo-Addo sends chilling warning to armed robbers

Delivering his speech, President Buhari pledged to help President Akufo-Addo fight the deep-rooted corruption that is bedeviling Ghana.

Nigeria President, Buhari play

Nigeria President, Buhari

 

"I congratulate you on your efforts to fight corruption which has eaten into the public fibre…Your Excellency I can assure you that you have a good partner in me in tackling endemic corruption,” he said.

However, his words were widely ridiculed, with some persons pointing to his abysmal record in tackling the incessant corruption that is facing home country, Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Romantic Love: Mahama wishes wife happy birthday

The world of social media was also unforgiving, as many too to Twitter to tear the Nigeria President into pieces.

Below are some of the sampled tweets:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Peace Talks: Akufo-Addo meets Togolese opposition leaders in Accra today Peace Talks Akufo-Addo meets Togolese opposition leaders in Accra today
Leaked Tape: Obiri Boahen faces NPP Steering Committee today Leaked Tape Obiri Boahen faces NPP Steering Committee today
In Western Region: DCE collapses at Independence Anniversary parade In Western Region DCE collapses at Independence Anniversary parade
Corruption Fight: Expect more prosecutions of 'corrupt officials' - Nana Addo Corruption Fight Expect more prosecutions of 'corrupt officials' - Nana Addo
Corruption War: Buhari pledges to help Nana Addo fight corruption Corruption War Buhari pledges to help Nana Addo fight corruption
Executive Presidency: Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu wants power of president reduced Executive Presidency Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu wants power of president reduced

Recommended Videos

Local News: Special Prosecutor Officially Starts Work Today Local News Special Prosecutor Officially Starts Work Today
Politics: MP's Lament Over February Salary Delay Politics MP's Lament Over February Salary Delay
Sierra Leone elections: Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest Koroma Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest Koroma



Top Articles

1 Corruption War Buhari pledges to help Nana Addo fight corruptionbullet
2 Photos Former Tema West MP Naa Torshie Addo ties the knotbullet
3 March 6 Ghana marks 61st Independence Day todaybullet
4 Regret Obiri Boahen begs Mahama, NPP over 'loose talk'bullet
5 Agenda 2020 NDC will remain in opposition if... - Sekou Nkrumahbullet
6 Security Alert Kwesi Pratt chides Bawumia over incessant armed...bullet
7 In Western Region DCE collapses at Independence Anniversary...bullet
8 So Far So Good Nana Addo will win election 2020 hands down...bullet
9 Mahammadu Buhari Nigerian president arrives in Ghana for...bullet
10 Ghana@61 Twitter shreds Buhari to pieces after promise...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest...bullet
3 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
4 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

Observer Mission Mahama reviews security preparations ahead of Sierra Leone elections
Martin Amidu
Corruption Fight Amidu's job of going after corrupt officials starts today
Jerry-John-Rawlings.jpg
Term Limits Make Presidential term 5 years - Rawlings advocates
Ernesto Muyshondt, the right-wing ARENA party's candidate for mayor of San Juan, hugs his wife Karla Belismelis as they celebrate his apparent victory in the polls
In El Salvador Citizens vote in key legislative and municipal elections