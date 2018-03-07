news

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari was on the receiving end of some harsh bashing on social media after he said he would help Ghana fight corruption.

The 75-year-old was in Ghana as a Special Guest for the country’s 61st Independence Day celebrations held on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

READ ALSO: Security: Akufo-Addo sends chilling warning to armed robbers

Delivering his speech, President Buhari pledged to help President Akufo-Addo fight the deep-rooted corruption that is bedeviling Ghana.

"I congratulate you on your efforts to fight corruption which has eaten into the public fibre…Your Excellency I can assure you that you have a good partner in me in tackling endemic corruption,” he said.

However, his words were widely ridiculed, with some persons pointing to his abysmal record in tackling the incessant corruption that is facing home country, Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Romantic Love: Mahama wishes wife happy birthday

The world of social media was also unforgiving, as many too to Twitter to tear the Nigeria President into pieces.

Below are some of the sampled tweets: