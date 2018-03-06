Ghana marks 61st Independence Day today

news

Ghana will today [March 6, 2018] mark its 61st Independence Day anniversary from British colonial rule.

There will be a massive parade involving the military, police and other security agencies as well as school children, labour unions, school children among others.

President Mahamadu Buhari of Nigerian arrived in the country Monday night to participate in the event as the special guest of honour.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to use his Independence Day speech to drum home is "Ghana Beyond Aid" agenda.

His speech is also expected to outline a number of measures to improve security in the country as well as job creation policies.

Ahead of the celebration today, there was massive fireworks in the regional capitals by the military