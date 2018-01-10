Home > News > Politics >

Unbridled Support :  NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium carries Mahama's statue


Appiah Stadium has taken his taken his loyalty and love for former president John Mahama to another level.

Embattled Kumasi-based serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium has taken his true worth as a fleeting loyalist for former president John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to another level.

A picture circulating on social media shows the NDC serial caller carrying a statue of Mahama on his head during the NDC's unity walk at Techiman in the Brong Ahafo region.

Venom tongued, Appiah Stadium, who even after the NDC's defeat as part of his unbridled support for Mahama consistently trumpeted the advantages in endorsing and fielding the former President as the most suitable presidential candidate to win the 2020 elections.

Appiah Stadium was recently arrested in Kumasi for defaming President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He was arrested for suggesting in an audio that the President smokes marijuana.

