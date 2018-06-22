Pulse.com.gh logo
We lied against Mac Manu, we are sorry – GPHA workers


According to the workers, all the allegations made against Mac Manu and his wife over contract grabbing at the Authority are false and therefore withdraw them.

play
Workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) have withdrawn their allegations against board chairman Peter Mac Manu and his family.

In May, workers of the GPHA are demanding the dismissal of their Peter Mac Manu, for gross managerial breaches and conflict of interest.

READ MORE: GPHA staff demands removal of Mac Manu

They gave the government a two-week ultimatum to relieve Manu of his position.

The Chairman of the Workers Association, John Assib, accused Mac Manu of breaching the procurement laws by awarding contracts to his companies and his wife.

"The board chairman, Mr Peter Mac Manu has involved himself in a conflict of interest matters so far as the administration of GPHA is concerned," Assib said.

He added that Manu’s wife was charging double and triple for outside travel tickets as compared to what competitors offer.

The workers also expressed worry about "intimidation" by Mac Manu and "interference in the day-to-day running of the Authority."

"How on earth will this man exhibit fairness over whatever will be on the table for discussion?," Assib questioned.

In response, Mac Manu denied the allegations against him that he is running the authority as a family business.

He, however, described the allegations as bogus.

"It is bogus and when I come to Accra we will delve into it," he added.

READ MORE: How Mac Mac is running ports and harbours authority as a family business

At a press conference in Accra on Friday, June 22, the workers said they failed to engage management over their grievances, therefore, the need to withdraw the allegations.

John Assib addressing the press said: "After the press conference, it has come to our notice that we did not engage management the more as we should have done before holding the press conference.

"Some facts have come to our notice which on hindsight we would not have brought into the public domain against Mac Manu and his family at our press conference. We, therefore, withdraw the allegations against Mr Mac Manu in particular, his wife and unreservedly apologise to them."

"Nevertheless, we, as a union with a role to protect public interest, will not shed our responsibilities as a watchdog for accountability in the governance of public institutions," he added.

