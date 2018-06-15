Pulse.com.gh logo
We will beat NIA workers - Ashaiman NDC supporters threaten


We will beat NIA workers - Ashaiman NDC supporters threaten

National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in Ashaiman have threatened to beat any National Identification Authority (NIA) worker they spot in the constituency trying to register anyone for the Ghana card.

They claim they will only allow residents of the constituency to register when the Authority accepts the voter ID card as part of the identification requirements.

According to known party members, it is inappropriate for NIA to use only passport, birth certificate and affidavits for registration hence they will disrupt the exercise by destroying machines and other equipment of the Authority.

NIA Boss Ken Attafuah play

NIA Boss Ken Attafuah

Led by the Constituency Chairman of the NDC in Ashaiman, Shaddad Umar Jallo, who addressed a news conference last Thursday, he stressed that he and his supporters will oppose any move by the NIA to extend the registration of the Ghana card to Ashaiman.

He stated that they will destroy equipment meant for the exercise if the NIA fails to include voter’s ID card as one of the documents needed to register for the Ghana card.

 

According to him, NIA’s basis for accepting only birth certificate and passport for the registration and issuance of instant cards to establish citizenship will marginalize constituents, therefore, their intended action.

“My problem about that card issue is that they said anybody who wants to do the National Identification should have either passport or birth cert. That one I don’t understand because how many people have passport and how many people get a birth cert in Ghana here?"

“Means said the NPP government they want to tie people their hand in their back so that they cannot get access to the card that is why they are bringing those things. In Ashaiman here, I said I will not allow that to happen in Ashaiman here, if they joke and they bring the Ashaiman here, we are going to chase them in Ashaiman here and if they like they should bring the police and soldiers to Ashaiman. We are not going to allow those things to happen in Ashaiman here."

