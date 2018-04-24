Home > News > Politics >

We'll chase out politicians in 2020 - Bia Chiefs threaten


We'll chase out politicians in 2020 - Bia Chiefs threaten

Speaking to Prime News Ghana on the issue, the Secretary of the Concerned Youth of Bia, Joseph Ackaah said their constituency is one of the poorest in terms of development in Ghana.

  • Published:
Western Regional Minister play

Western Regional Minister
The Chiefs and people of Bia in the Western Region of Ghana have threatened to chase out any politician that comes to campaign in their district in 2020.

They claim their district has been neglected by politicians for years and they have had enough of it.

The chiefs said if their development needs are not addressed, “they will order their boys to beat any politician who will come there in 2020 election to campaign”.

Mr. Ackaah explained that “electricity and poor road network” are their major challenges facing the constituency.

He said their chiefs and elders are behind them and if their needs are not addressed, they will order their boys to beat any politician who will come there in 2020 election to the campaign.

Ackaah said there have been a spate of road accidents in the district because of the bad roads.

