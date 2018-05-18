We'll force Mahama to contest - Chairman Wontumi declares

news

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has said the NPP will force former President John Mahama to contest in 2020.

He said if the NDC presents Mahama in 2020, it will make it easier for Nana Akufo-Addo to win again.

“Whenever I hear former President John Dramani Mahama is coming for 2020, I become happy. I pray every day that the NDC brings former President Mahama”, he said.

Wontumi touted his record of being the only regional chairman in the Ashanti Region that's won two terms.

According to him, since 1992 when democratic rule started in Ghana, “four people have been elected to lead Ashanti Region NPP and I am the fourth one and the only one who retained the seat as a regional chairman.

Chairman Wontumi noted that the NPP would improve on its 2016 votes of 1.2 million by 2 million votes in the Ashanti region.