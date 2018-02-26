Your bad luck wish will fall back on you - Napo fires Mahama

news

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, has chided ex-President John Mahama for his hypocrisy concerning the 'Free SHS' policy.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South said Mahama has no moral right to be criticising the NPP governmnet especially on 'Free SHS'.

He said, "While in office, he never bought one text for any school. Ask him where his policy document or guideline for his progressive free SHS…there was nothing like that. You were not able to do it in your time and now that we are capably doing it, you are complaining."

John Mahama has over the weekend chided the NPP government for not fulfilling a lot of the promises they made to Ghanaians during the 2016 elections.

However, Napo said, "He should tell NDC members not to take their children to enjoy the free SHS because it is not good."

Mahama told NDC supporters in Somanya during the weekend that, "The problem this government is facing and it is in their own interest, is that, Free Senior High School is absorbing all the fiscal space they have and so almost every money you have, you are having to put it into Free Senior High School."