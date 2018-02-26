Home > News > Politics >

Your bad luck wish will fall back on you - Napo fires Mahama


Free SHS If you wish us bad luck, it will fall back on you - Napo fires Mahama

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South said Mahama has no moral right to be criticising the NPP governmnet especially on 'Free SHS'.

  • Published:
Education Minister Napo play

Education Minister Napo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, has chided ex-President John Mahama for his hypocrisy concerning the 'Free SHS' policy.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South said Mahama has no moral right to be criticising the NPP governmnet especially on 'Free SHS'.

He said, "While in office, he never bought one text for any school. Ask him where his policy document or guideline for his progressive free SHS…there was nothing like that. You were not able to do it in your time and now that we are capably doing it, you are complaining."

READ ALSO: Mahama will win 2020 elections - Prophet who predicted Ebony's death says

John Mahama has over the weekend chided the NPP government for not fulfilling a lot of the promises they made to Ghanaians during the 2016 elections.

Ex-President John Mahama play

Ex-President John Mahama

 

However, Napo said, "He should tell NDC members not to take their children to enjoy the free SHS because it is not good."

READ ALSO: Mahama is to blame for Ghana's poor showing on corruption index - Gov't

Mahama told NDC supporters in Somanya during the weekend that, "The problem this government is facing and it is in their own interest, is that, Free Senior High School is absorbing all the fiscal space they have and so almost every money you have, you are having to put it into Free Senior High School."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Founding Father: Rawlings won't campaign for NDC in 2020 - Owusu Bempah Founding Father Rawlings won't campaign for NDC in 2020 - Owusu Bempah
Assault: NPP MP sent his boys to destroy my testicles - Aspiring chairman Assault NPP MP sent his boys to destroy my testicles - Aspiring chairman
Yawa Pai: Just a small embarrassing handshake moment involving Nana Addo Yawa Pai Just a small embarrassing handshake moment involving Nana Addo
Sierra Leone Elections: Mahama to lead Commonwealth Observer Group Sierra Leone Elections Mahama to lead Commonwealth Observer Group
Slander: Opposition MP sentenced for insulting president Slander Opposition MP sentenced for insulting president
Special Prosecutor: Martin Amidu will work with a mediocre team - NDC MP Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu will work with a mediocre team - NDC MP

Recommended Videos

GYEEDA Trial: Vanderpuye: NDC will win 2020 and free Abuga Pele GYEEDA Trial Vanderpuye: NDC will win 2020 and free Abuga Pele
Sack corrupt police officer: Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer
Political News: Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis Political News Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis



Top Articles

1 Mohammed Alidu NPP man collapses after losing electionbullet
2 Election Petition? NPP did not win election 2016 - Mahama claimsbullet
3 Sad NPP Women Organiser for Abura-Asebu dies soon after winning...bullet
4 Yawa Pai Just a small embarrassing handshake moment involving Nana...bullet
5 GYEEDA Scandal Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison,...bullet
6 Fuel Hikes Mahama blasts NPP gov’t over frequent increase in...bullet
7 Corruption Fight Mahama's SHS will be converted into prisons...bullet
8 Slander Opposition MP sentenced for insulting presidentbullet
9 GYEEDA Trial Vanderpuye: NDC will win 2020 and free...bullet
10 Internal Wrangling Charlotte Osei in trouble; issued...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP...bullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
7 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to...bullet
8 Politics Nana Addo to rename Wa Poly after Hilla Limannbullet
9 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Fighting Corruption British High Commissioner lauds Ghana’s appointment of Special Prosecutor
Venezuelan presidential candidate and evangelical pastor Javier Bertucci scoffs at assertions from the opposition that he is merely a political stooge to legitimize President Nicolas Maduro's election in April
Javier Bertucci Pastor has faith he can unseat Maduro in Venezuela poll
Matteo Salvini has rebranded himself and his party
Matteo Salvini A rebranded nationalist leading Italy's far-right
GYEEDA Trial Twitter reacts to conviction of Abuga Pele, Assibit