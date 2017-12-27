In Liberia :  George Weah wins Liberia elections

news

A former footballer George Weah has been voted president of Liberia.

He won the election after he won 12 of the 15 counties in the country.

He took to his Twitter handle to thank all his supporters, saying that he plans to liberate the country.

“It is with deep emotion that I want to thank you, the Liberian people, for honoring me with your vote today. It is a great hope. #Liberia #Liberia2017”

The former AC Milan striker becomes the 25th president of the country.

His opponent, 73-year-old Joseph Boakai - who has been the country's president for the last 12 years, got only two counties to vote for him.

The 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or winner, will succeed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.