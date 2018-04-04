Home > Sports > Athletics >

2018 Commonwealth Games: Photos from opening ceremony


Commonwealth Games 9 very beautiful and colourful photos from the opening ceremony of Gold Coast 2018

Check out some amazing photos from the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia had a very colourful opening ceremony on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Gold Coast 2018 will see a host of sports events until Sunday, April 15 where the closing ceremony will take place.

Team Ghana play

Team Ghana

 

Ghana will be participating in a series of events including athletics, badminton, boxing, cycling, hockey, shooting, swimming, table tennis and weightlifting.

READ MORE: Kwadwo Asamoah will not end his Juventus stay with a Champions League trophy …obviously

Here are some spectacular moments at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth games in Australia.

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 Commonwealth Games: GJA says it does not know the 50 deported journalists from Australia 2018 Commonwealth Games GJA says it does not know the 50 deported journalists from Australia
Opening Ceremony: How our Commonwealth Games athletes sold Ghana to the world in these beautiful Kente outfits Opening Ceremony How our Commonwealth Games athletes sold Ghana to the world in these beautiful Kente outfits
Emmanuel Dasor: Ghanaian athlete ruled out of commonwealth games due to a serious injury Emmanuel Dasor Ghanaian athlete ruled out of commonwealth games due to a serious injury
Live On SuperSport: Commonwealth Games to have dedicated channels on DStv and GOtv Live On SuperSport Commonwealth Games to have dedicated channels on DStv and GOtv
2018: Australian authorities deport over 50 Ghanaian ‘journalists’ for Commonwealth Games 2018 Australian authorities deport over 50 Ghanaian ‘journalists’ for Commonwealth Games
Good Old Days: Sporting events every High school graduate will never forget Good Old Days Sporting events every High school graduate will never forget

Recommended Videos

Disgraced Athlete: Athlete faces ban after discovery of his dishonesty Disgraced Athlete Athlete faces ban after discovery of his dishonesty



Top Articles

1 2018 Australian authorities deport over 50 Ghanaian ‘journalists’ for...bullet
2 Opening Ceremony How our Commonwealth Games athletes sold Ghana to the...bullet
3 2018 Commonwealth Games GJA says it does not know the 50 deported...bullet
4 Live On SuperSport Commonwealth Games to have dedicated channels...bullet
5 Emmanuel Dasor Ghanaian athlete ruled out of commonwealth games...bullet
6 Australia 2018 Ghana's Sean Safo Antwi and Gemma Acheampong up...bullet
7 Good Old Days Sporting events every High school graduate...bullet
8 Go Ghana! Akwasi Frimpong’s Skeleton suit added to museum...bullet
9 2018 IAAF World Championship Flings set to compete for...bullet
10 Sean Safo-Antwi GAA pleased with performance of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Disgraced Athlete Athlete faces ban after discovery of his dishonestybullet

Sports

Akwasi Frimpong's beautiful vacation photos after the Olympics are ones to envy
Family Time Akwasi Frimpong's beautiful vacation photos after the Olympics are ones to envy
Akwasi Frimpong at the Winter Olympics 2018
Winter Olympics 2018 Akwasi Frimpong having the time of his life at Pyeongchang
Kiprotich wins third Lagos City Marathon in 2hrs 15mins
Lagos City Marathon Kenyan-born French athlete, Kiprotich wins third edition in 2hrs 15mins
Athletics GAA and Just Because Fitness sign partnership agreement