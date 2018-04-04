news

The 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia had a very colourful opening ceremony on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Gold Coast 2018 will see a host of sports events until Sunday, April 15 where the closing ceremony will take place.

Ghana will be participating in a series of events including athletics, badminton, boxing, cycling, hockey, shooting, swimming, table tennis and weightlifting.

READ MORE: Kwadwo Asamoah will not end his Juventus stay with a Champions League trophy …obviously

Here are some spectacular moments at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth games in Australia.