Check out some amazing photos from the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Gold Coast 2018 will see a host of sports events until Sunday, April 15 where the closing ceremony will take place.
Ghana will be participating in a series of events including athletics, badminton, boxing, cycling, hockey, shooting, swimming, table tennis and weightlifting.
Here are some spectacular moments at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth games in Australia.