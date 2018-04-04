Kwadwo Asamoah will not end his Juventus stay with a Champions League trophy …obviously

Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo kills Kwadwo Asamoah's hope of Champions League trophy


Cristiano Ronaldo is too good that he killed Kwadwo Asamoah's UEFA Champions League dream again.

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo is a beast. There’s no debating this.

Also, there’s no point debating on who is better between Portugal’s captain, Ronaldo and Argentina’s very own Lionel Messi.

Seriously, there is no point. Just relax, watch and enjoy two of the most talented footballers to have graced planet earth put on a show.

Just like the world has its beloved, Ghana has too and Kwadwo Asamoah is part of the likable footballers in the West African country.

Asamoah has been with Juventus since 2012 but according to reports, the Black Stars player’s stay could be coming to an end.

Italian Serie A club, Inter Milan have been reported to have taken the lead for Kwadwo Asamoah’s signature. But they are not alone.

English Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have also shown interest in snatching the Ghanaian player from the Serie A club.

So, it is somehow certain that Kwadwo Asamoah will be leaving Juventus at the end of the season and could have done with a Champions League trophy but obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo thought otherwise.

Real Madrid travelled to Juventus for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Quarter Final game. Ghanaian player Kwadwo Asamoah was given a start in a game that meant so much for the Juventus squad who were eager to get one over their last year finalist opponent.

After 90 minutes of play, two spectacular goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and an addition from Marcelo meant Juventus have a daunting task in recovering to make the semi-final of the competition.

Real Madrid have three goals without reply. Juventus will need a minimum of 3 goals in the next 90 minutes of play to have any hope of making it.

It is fair to say that Kwadwo Asamoah will not be ending his Juventus stay with a UEFA Champions League trophy … obviously.

