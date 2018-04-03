Australian authorities deport over 50 Ghanaian ‘journalists’ for Commonwealth Games

Home > Sports > Athletics >

Commonwealth Games: Ghanaian 'journalists' deported


Authorities were not convinced by the reasons the Ghanaians gave for the travel to Australia and had to deport them.

  • Published:
Ghanaian athletes will be representing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia which starts on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

The international competition which is mostly covered by journalists across the globe saw some Ghanaian sports journalists make their way to Australia to cover the event.

However, about 50 Ghanaians have been deported from Australia as authorities in the country are not convinced by their reason for travelling.

The Ghana government has stated it will probe the deportation of the said Ghanaians with the Deputy Sports Minister Pious Enam Hadidze explaining the situation to Starr News:

“The explanation is that a grant of visa or entry permit is not automatic and that at the point of entry, the Australian authorities do some further investigations and so based on those investigations some of the officials are not convinced that some of the Ghanaians who purport to go and cover the commonwealth games intend to return to Ghana after the games.”

Ghana will participate in a host of events at the competition including boxing, athletics, badminton, cycling, hockey, shooting, swimming, table tennis and weightlifting.

