Commonwealth Games Ghanaian athlete Hor Halutie reaches women’s 100m final

Ghanaian athlete Hor Halutie reaches women’s 100m final


The teenage sprinter qualified as one of two fastest losers in the semi-final 2 after making a time of 11 minutes, 46 seconds (11:46s).

Ghana is close to winning a first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia, following female sprinter Hor Halutie’s qualification to the women’s 100 metre final.

Ghana is yet to win a single, medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games which are being held in Gold Coast, Australia.

However, that could soon change after Halutie’s incredible journey to the final of the women’s 100m race.

Before then, she had impressively outrun her opponents with a time of 11 minutes, 45 seconds (11:45s) to make it to the semi-final stage proper.

The 19-year-old’s qualification to the women’s 100m final comes as welcoming news following a poor string of performance from Ghana’s contingent at the games.

Sprinters Gemma Acheampong and Flings Owusu Agyapong, both failed to make the finals after they both finished 6th in semi-final 1 and 2 respectively.

Ghana’s Hockey team has also not been good enough, and recently lost 12-0 to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, it has been a good games for Ghanaian boxers, with Yaw Addo and Jessie Lartey both claiming wins in their respective bouts.

