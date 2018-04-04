How our Commonwealth Games athletes sold Ghana to the world in these beautiful Kente outfits

Home > Sports > Athletics >

Ghanaians always showing our rich culture whenever possible and the 2018 Commonwealth Games was no different.

  Published:
Ghana will be representing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games which kicked off on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Various teams from Ghana will participate in a host of different sport.

Athletics will have 9 men and 9 women representing Ghana, Badminton have 4 each for men and women, Boxing has 7 Ghanaian men without women with others participating in Cycling, Hockey, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis and Weightlifting.

 

The Ghanaian athletes looked awesome in their Kente outfits during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Check out how our Ghanaian athletes sold Ghana to the world in these beautiful Kente outfits.

 

