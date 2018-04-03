news

Japanese-American coach Kenichi Yetsuhashi explains did say that his team lost to Aduana Stars 6-0 because his team was one man down.

Yahaya Mohammed got a hat-trick on the day with Bright Adjei,Nathaniel Asamoah, and Emmanuel Akuoko scoring the others.

“The fault should not solely be put on the goalkeeper but playing with a man down really a difficult task for us. One could realize that we were faring well in the game at the beginning of the game until we were reduced to 10 men. Aduana Stars are a very good side.''

Kenichi Yetsuhashi also felt the keeper is not supposed to be blamed for the loss and being sent off as he rather did his best to salvage the situation at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

Kwame Baah was very upset and l understood him as he was very emotional. Nobody is happy about him getting a red card but l once again understood how he felt at the moment he received his marching orders in the game”.

Inter Allies welcome WAFA at the Tema Sports Stadium in Matchday 5 of the Ghana Premier League.

