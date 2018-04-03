Home > Sports > Football >

Kenichi Yetsuhashi explains why Inter Allies lost 6-0 to Aduana Stars


Ghana Premier League Kenichi Yetsuhashi explains why Inter Allies lost 6-0 to Aduana Stars

Kenechi Yetsuhashi admits his side lost 6-0 because his goalkeeper was sent off

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Japanese-American coach Kenichi Yetsuhashi explains did say that his team lost to Aduana Stars 6-0 because his team was one man down.

Yahaya Mohammed got a hat-trick on the day with Bright Adjei,Nathaniel Asamoah, and Emmanuel Akuoko scoring the others.

READ ALSO: Aduana Stars humble Inter Allies, Kotoko & Hearts march on

 “The fault should not solely be put on the goalkeeper but playing with a man down really a difficult task for us. One could realize that we were faring well in the game at the beginning of the game until we were reduced to 10 men. Aduana Stars are a very good side.''

Kenichi Yetsuhashi also felt the keeper is not supposed to be blamed for the loss and being sent off as he rather did his best to salvage the situation at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

Kwame Baah was very upset and l understood him as he was very emotional. Nobody is happy about him getting a red card but l once again understood how he felt at the moment he received his marching orders in the game”.

READ ALSO:Samuel Sukah banned for four games

Inter Allies welcome WAFA at the Tema Sports Stadium in Matchday 5 of the Ghana Premier League.
 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Presidential Aspirant: Samuel Eto'o threatens to sue media house over April Fool prank Presidential Aspirant Samuel Eto'o threatens to sue media house over April Fool prank
Football: Guardiola vows to attack Liverpool at Anfield Football Guardiola vows to attack Liverpool at Anfield
UEFA Champions League: Check out flashy manner Manchester City arrive in training ahead of Liverpool clash UEFA Champions League Check out flashy manner Manchester City arrive in training ahead of Liverpool clash
Football: Aguero ruled out of Man City trip to Liverpool Football Aguero ruled out of Man City trip to Liverpool
Football: Gattuso says Milan derby regaining significance Football Gattuso says Milan derby regaining significance
Salma al-Majidi: Sudan's 'sister coach' takes love of football to field Salma al-Majidi Sudan's 'sister coach' takes love of football to field

Recommended Videos

English Premier League: 03.04.18 Premier League Team Of The Week English Premier League 03.04.18 Premier League Team Of The Week
Long Shot: Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelsea Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelsea
Chelsea Fans' Favourite: Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelona Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelona



Top Articles

1 Fire For Fire Has Countryman Songo moved from Adom TV to Zyolofon FM?bullet
2 Davide Iovinella 24 year old quits football to be a “porn” starbullet
3 Dench Warning Emmanuel Frimpong slams ex-Arsenal team-mate Samir...bullet
4 Like Father, Like Son José Mourinho adds his son to Man United's...bullet
5 Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys lunch date with girlfriend...bullet
6 Emmanuel Boateng Ghanaian youngster has successful operation...bullet
7 Champions League 'Chameleon' Ronaldo amazes Juve coach Allegribullet
8 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with...bullet
9 Journey Men Six Ghanaian footballers who have played for...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Samuel Sukah banned for four gamesbullet

Top Videos

1 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or U-20...bullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
7 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
8 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet

Football

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said the London club are in "a historic period" but stressed the need to ensure "future stability"
Football Tottenham chairman Levy guarded despite record revenue
Ghanaian Players Abroad Kevin Prince Boateng believes he could have played for Real Madrid
Liverpool have been dealt a blow with Joel Matip ruled out for the rest of the season
Football Liverpool hit as Matip ruled out for rest of season
Sulaeman (L) is knocking home a powerful message about people with disabilities
Football Indonesia's footless goalkeeper kicks home powerful message