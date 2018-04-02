Samuel Sukah banned for four games

Home > Sports > Football >

Referee Samuel Sukah has been suspended for four games following controversial decision made in game week 1 of the Ghana Premier League

Ghanaian referee Samuel Sukah has been banned for four games following the controversial decision in game week 1 game of the Ghana Premier League between Dwarfs and Berekum Chelsea.

Samuel Sukah was forced to make a decision when Alhaji Mustapha of Dwarfs drove into the penalty box and went down after a slight contact from his opponent.

Samuel Sukah who was 20 metres away pointed to spot. 

The penalty which was then converted by Joseph Amoah Mensah happened to be the only goal of the game as the game ended 1-0.

The Ghana Football Association Disciplinary after sanctioning the referee will see Sukah return in Week 8 of the Ghana Premier League.

Check out the penalty which got Sukah suspended:

 

