WA All Stars appoint new head coach

news

Ghana Premier League side WA All Stars have appointed Castro Sarfo according to reports. This comes after Coach Mustapha Sokpari was told to “step aside” following a run of matches at the start of the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League.

Sarfo has had stints with Kumasi Asante Kotoko as an assistant coach as well occupying the role of head coach of Hearts of Lions and Okwawu United.

WA All Stars won 1-0 last time out against Berekum Chelsea in week 4 of the Ghana Premier League with caretaker coach Najahu Issah in charge.

WA All Stars were champions of the Ghana Premier League in the 2015/2016 season.

The Northern Blue side are now 12 on the Ghana Premier League with 4 points.