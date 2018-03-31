Quincy Owusu-Abeyie has joined a Portuguese top club

news

Quincy Owusu-Abeyie has signed for the Portuguese side Boavista, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Abeyie is believed to have completed pre-contract talks with Boavista after a meeting with the leadership of the club.

The former Arsenal winger has been handed another lifetime opportunity to revive his career after globetrotting for a club.

Owusu-Abeyie who had stints with sevrral European clubs is now moving from the Helena League to Portugal, to the Liga ZON Sagres before playing the Championship with Blackpool during the preseason.

The signing of Owusu-Abeyie has been described by the Portuguese press as a vital necessity.