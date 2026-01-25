‘IMF officials themselves are surprised by Ghana’s progress’ - President Mahama

Ghana records a remarkable economic turnaround, with inflation dropping from 23.8% to 5.4% and the cedi appreciating by 37% in one year. President Mahama attributes the success to effective policies and divine grace.

President John Dramani Mahama, has hailed Ghana’s economic performance over the past year as a remarkable turnaround, attributing the success to “the grace of God.”

Speaking at the First Sky Group’s Thanksgiving Service held in the Northern Region on Sunday, January 25, 2026, the President expressed surprise at how quickly the country has stabilised after facing a severe economic crisis upon his administration’s entry into office.

In my own imagination, I thought it would take about two years to begin to see a turnaround. But Ebenezer, this is how far God has brought us. We’re all surprised and shocked at the quick progress

He noted that officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have also expressed astonishment at Ghana’s performance, with the country now being held up as a model for other African nations.

He added,

Ghana has now become the poster boy of the IMF and the World Bank. When they go to other African countries, they say, don’t you see Ghana? Look at what Ghana has done

President Mahama highlighted key economic indicators stating that, inflation has been reduced from 23.8% to 5.4% within a year. He also noted significant improvement in the value of the Ghanaian cedi, which appreciated by 37% over the same period.

The Ghanaian cedi, which has been struggling for years, has finally stabilised. This is by God’s grace,” he said. He added that Ghana’s primary balance exceeded IMF expectations, reaching 2% in 2025 compared to the 1.5% benchmark set by the Fund.

The President thanked God for the progress, emphasising that the economic achievements are the result of both divine grace and effective policy implementation.