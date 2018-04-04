Home > Sports > Athletics >

GJA distances itself from 50 deported journalists


2018 Commonwealth Games GJA says it does not know the 50 deported journalists from Australia

The Ghana Journalist Association has distanced itself from the Ghanaian journalist deported from Australia for the coverage of Gold Coast 2018.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Journalists Association has released a statement distancing itself from the Ghanaian ‘journalists’ deported from Australia for their trip to cover the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Reports in Ghana on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, a day before the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Game indicated Australian officials were not convinced about reasons from some Ghanaian journalists on their trip to the country.

However, Ghana’s Deputy Sports Minister Pious Enam Hadidze told Starr News that:

“The explanation is that a grant of visa or entry permit is not automatic and that at the point of entry, the Australian authorities do some further investigations and so based on those investigations some of the officials are not convinced that some of the Ghanaians who purport to go and cover the commonwealth games intend to return to Ghana after the games.”

READ MORE: How our Commonwealth Games athletes sold Ghana to the world in these beautiful Kente outfits

Gold Coast 2018 play

Gold Coast 2018

 

In a statement by the Ghana Journalist Association addressing the issue, the GJA wrote:

“The GJA wishes to put on the record that it does not know the identity of the so-called journalists; neither is it aware of their mission in Australia.

“Although Ghanaian journalists travelling outside the country for official events are not obliged to inform the GJA about their assignments, it is quite strange that the GJA is not aware of the identity of the deportees, including the media institutions they claim to represent.”

Check out the full statement:

Ghana Journalists Association's statement play

Ghana Journalists Association's statement
 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Opening Ceremony: How our Commonwealth Games athletes sold Ghana to the world in these beautiful Kente outfits Opening Ceremony How our Commonwealth Games athletes sold Ghana to the world in these beautiful Kente outfits
Emmanuel Dasor: Ghanaian athlete ruled out of commonwealth games due to a serious injury Emmanuel Dasor Ghanaian athlete ruled out of commonwealth games due to a serious injury
Live On SuperSport: Commonwealth Games to have dedicated channels on DStv and GOtv Live On SuperSport Commonwealth Games to have dedicated channels on DStv and GOtv
2018: Australian authorities deport over 50 Ghanaian ‘journalists’ for Commonwealth Games 2018 Australian authorities deport over 50 Ghanaian ‘journalists’ for Commonwealth Games
Good Old Days: Sporting events every High school graduate will never forget Good Old Days Sporting events every High school graduate will never forget
Go Ghana! Akwasi Frimpong’s Skeleton suit added to museum with world’s largest Olympic mementos Go Ghana! Akwasi Frimpong’s Skeleton suit added to museum with world’s largest Olympic mementos

Recommended Videos

Disgraced Athlete: Athlete faces ban after discovery of his dishonesty Disgraced Athlete Athlete faces ban after discovery of his dishonesty



Top Articles

1 2018 Australian authorities deport over 50 Ghanaian ‘journalists’ for...bullet
2 Opening Ceremony How our Commonwealth Games athletes sold Ghana to the...bullet
3 2018 Commonwealth Games GJA says it does not know the 50 deported...bullet
4 Live On SuperSport Commonwealth Games to have dedicated channels...bullet
5 Emmanuel Dasor Ghanaian athlete ruled out of commonwealth games...bullet
6 Australia 2018 Ghana's Sean Safo Antwi and Gemma Acheampong up...bullet
7 Good Old Days Sporting events every High school graduate...bullet
8 2018 IAAF World Championship Flings set to compete for...bullet
9 Sean Safo-Antwi GAA pleased with performance of athelete...bullet
10 Go Ghana! Akwasi Frimpong’s Skeleton suit added to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Disgraced Athlete Athlete faces ban after discovery of his dishonestybullet

Sports

Akwasi Frimpong's beautiful vacation photos after the Olympics are ones to envy
Family Time Akwasi Frimpong's beautiful vacation photos after the Olympics are ones to envy
Akwasi Frimpong at the Winter Olympics 2018
Winter Olympics 2018 Akwasi Frimpong having the time of his life at Pyeongchang
Kiprotich wins third Lagos City Marathon in 2hrs 15mins
Lagos City Marathon Kenyan-born French athlete, Kiprotich wins third edition in 2hrs 15mins
Athletics GAA and Just Because Fitness sign partnership agreement