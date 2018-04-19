Martha Bissah wins athlete of the year in the US

Home > Sports > Athletics >

The former Young Olympic gold medallist has been crowned the Norfolk State University's Female Athlete of the Year for the second year running.

Martha Bissah has made Ghanaians proud again when he beat them all to win the Norfolk State University's Female Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row.

Bissah’s hard work became obvious when she made history by becoming the first Norfolk State runner to win a conference cross country title in 16 years.

The Ghanaian athlete who first claimed the award in 2016 was honoured alongside other outstanding student athletes at the Spartan Choice Awards held on Monday night.

Bissah also won the MEAC cross country title in October 2017 running a record 17 minutes, 16 seconds.

She followed that by being named the MEAC Indoor Most Outstanding Women’s Runner for the second year in a row after winning four golds in February.

It would be recalled that Martha Bissah was the first Ghanaian to win an Olympic gold medal in the 800 metres final at the Youth Olympics in Nanjing, China, in the 2014 Youth Olympics.

