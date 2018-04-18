Kotoko fans involved in road accident ahead of Chelsea clash

news

Kumasi Asante Kotoko fans got injured after a VIP car transporting them from Accra to Kumasi was involved in an accident.

The accident which happened around 10am on Wednesday 18th April, 2018 at Akyem Tafo on the Accra Kumasi road saw some of the fans on the bus injured.

The VIP bus somersaulted and the supporters on board were inflicted with various degrees of injuries.

Information reaching Pulse Sports can indicate four supporters who got injured were quickly rushed to the nearby health facility to receive treatment.

The supporters continued the journey to Kumasi for the midweek clash, after the four had received treatment.

Asante Kotoko are hosting Berekum Chelsea in Kumasi

It is a must win game for the Porcupine Warriors who have been poor on the road lately.

It would be recalled that last year Kotoko were hit by an accident on the Nkawkaw-Kumasi road which claimed the life of the deputy Equipment Officer of the club.