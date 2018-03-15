news

Ghana’a Sean Safo-Antwi is set to do his part for countryat the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The Ghanaian sprinter was in the final at the IAAF Indoor Athletics Championship of the Men’s 60-metre event.

Gemma Acheampong will also be another Ghanaian representing at the event after a life changing nationality switch according to her.

Team Ghana’s 4x100m race and 100 metres sprinter recounted her participation in Glasgow four years ago posting on her Facebook page:

“Four years ago I made the momentous decision to join Team Ghana at The Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and change the direction of my life forever. It was there I rediscovered my love for track and found a future running after my dreams.”

READ MORE: The Royal family will not be at the World Cup and here is why

Acheampong who was born in the United States of America relished in her selection to represent Ghana at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia added:

“I'm proud to finally announce I've been selected for my second Commonwealth Games with Team Ghana! I'll be competing in the 100m and 4x100m in the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (Australia).

“Make sure to stay tuned here and on my blog to get immersed in the Commonwealth experience and see why I decided track was the path I wanted to run on.”

Sean Safo-Antwi has also shared his delight on social media as the athletics event draws near posting on his Instagram page:

“Time To Represent!!! I Have Been Selected To Represent Team Ghana In The 100m & 4x100m At The Commonwealth Games In Australia! Let Go Champ!! Next Stop Australia  (Gold Coast)”