The Royal family will not be at the World Cup and here is why


The Royal family will not be at the World Cup and here is why

British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that the Royal Family alongside other officials will not be attending the summer World Cup in 2018.

This follows the attempted murder of Ex-Russian Spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in London.

Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on 4 March, 2018 by the beach. Earlier this week,

Theresa May stated the he was poisoned with a nerve agent known as “Novichok which has been produced by the Russian government.

Prince William- FA President will not be at the 2018 World Cup

Theresa May did also ask for the Russia government to help the UK understand the situation.

This is because according to Theresa May the nerve agent poisoning can only mean Russia directly attacked an individual they saw as an enemy or the government allowed the nerve agent to fall in wrong hands.

Russia so far have seemed disinterested in the issue and in addressing the UK Parliament today May stated that it only means the Russian government have a hand in the Skripals attempted murder.

The Sergey Skripal and his daughter remain in critical condition

In wake of this, Theresa May announced the British Royal Family will not be attending the 2018 World Cup to be held in Russia

“There will be no attendance or indeed members of the Royal family at this summer's World Cup in Russia".

This would also mean the President of the FA Prince William will not be at the World Cup

England are in Group G with Belgium,Tunisia and Panama.    

