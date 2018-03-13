Black Stars players are worth more that $5000, Sports Minister claims

news

Ghana’ Minister of Sports, Isaac Asiamah has lauded players of the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars.

According to Mr Asiamah, Black Stars players are worth more than the $5000 they receive for games.

He says the willingness to accept a reduction of their winning bonuses from $10000 to $5000 shows a sign of patriotism.

Speaking at a Meet the Press event organized on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, Sports Minister Asiamah said:

“Somebody is enjoying $10,000 and you bring it to $5,000, it is not easy at all. But I told the players that they were worth more than $5000 but let us develop that high sense of nationalism and patriotism for our country and they agreed.

“I want to report that the players are more patriotic to the cause of this country. Our players are more patriotic.”

Patriotism has been a national conversation with regards to the Black Stars of Ghana. Most Ghanaian were not happy about how the team dealt with situations surrounding their bonus payments at the 2014 FIFA World Cup tournament in Brazil.

Coach Kwesi Appiah’s team, however, missed out on the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup tournament and would have to wait until 2022 having made appearances in the last three editions.