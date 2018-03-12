Home > Sports > Football >

Kotoko lack vision- Coach Steve Polack


Ghanaian Premier League Kotoko lack vision- Coach Steve Polack

The former coach of Asante Kotoko has lashed out at the club, describing them as visionless.

Steve Polack has described the Porcupine Warriors as a club which lack vision following his dismissal.

The ex-Berekum Chelsea coach was sacked after he failed to help Kotoko qualify for the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The embattled coach has passed several unfavourable comments about the club and this time he has said the two times champions of Africa has no proper future looking at the current happenings at the club.

“I’m a bit sad that I’m leaving. I feel like, I need to go home, have a little break; get refreshed mentally and physically, spend some time with my family and who knows I could be back here in a couple of weeks’ time” Polack told Citi FM.

“But if I was to come back to Ghana, It has to be a club that actually has a vision and plan, and a strategy for one, two, three-four-five seasons and they are ambitious. Not like hey! We got to win today otherwise you are out," he said. he said.

Steve Polack joined Kotoko last season from Berekum Chelsea to save their season and propelled them to an FA Cup triumph, beating their bitterest rivals, Hearts of Oak 3-1 in the final.

