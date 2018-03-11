news

Aduana Stars is in a state of confusion ahead of their CAF Champions League clash against Setif of Algeria after their star midfielder Elvis Opoku was beaten up by stalwart marksman Derrick Sasraku during training.

According to the report Zakaria Mumuni, who was the architect of their lone goal against Setif at home last week Wednesday was handed a dangerous tackle by defender Stephen Anokye Badu.

Opoku who is the deputy skipper of the Dormaa based side confronted Anokye Badu to rebuke him for such a tackle on Mumuni during exchange of words between his teammates

In the heat of the exchanges Sasraku popped up from nowhere and threw some punches at Elvs Opoku, injuring his mouth and head in the process.

This is really disturbing and bad for team spirit as they prepare for the second leg of the CAF Champions League in Setif.