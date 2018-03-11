Home > Sports > Football >

Kotoko win, Hearts lose and all other warm-up games


Kotoko win, Hearts lose and all other warm-up games

Elmina Sharks piped Hearts of Oak 1-0 in a club friendly on Sunday

Ghanaian clubs tested the strength of each other by engaging in friendly games.

Hearts of Oak were edged 0-1 at the Cape Coast against Elmina Sharks. Tweneboah scored the only goal of the game.

While Asante Kotoko defeated New Edubiase United 2-1 in a club friendly.

Below is the full results

T&A Medeama 3-0 Hasaccas

OBUASI Ashgold 1-2 Liberty FT

KUMASI Kotoko 2-0 Edubiase FT

DAWU Dreams 0-0 Inter Allies FT

CAPE Hearts 0-1 Sharks FT

TACHIMAN Wonders 1-0 Kintanpo FC FT

DABOASE Skky FC 3-2 Karela FT

HO Planners  0-0 WAFA FT

SUNYANI BA Utd 1-0 Bechem                

