Kotoko win, Hearts lose and all other warm-up games

Elmina Sharks piped Hearts of Oak 1-0 in a club friendly on Sunday
Hearts of Oak were edged 0-1 at the Cape Coast against Elmina Sharks. Tweneboah scored the only goal of the game.
While Asante Kotoko defeated New Edubiase United 2-1 in a club friendly.
Below is the full results
T&A Medeama 3-0 Hasaccas
OBUASI Ashgold 1-2 Liberty FT
KUMASI Kotoko 2-0 Edubiase FT
DAWU Dreams 0-0 Inter Allies FT
CAPE Hearts 0-1 Sharks FT
TACHIMAN Wonders 1-0 Kintanpo FC FT
DABOASE Skky FC 3-2 Karela FT
HO Planners 0-0 WAFA FT
SUNYANI BA Utd 1-0 Bechem