Home > Sports > Football >

Juventus coach gives Kwadwo Asamoah the credit for Tottenham victory


Juventus coach gives Kwadwo Asamoah the credit for Tottenham victory

Massimiliano Allegri has lauded Kwadwo Asamoah for his impact in helping Juventus beat Tottenham at Wembley.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Juventus coach gives Kwadwo Asamoah the credit for Tottenham victory
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Juventus head coach Maxi Allegri has expressed his satisfaction over the output of the Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asomoah in their 2-1 victory against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Son gave the host the lead before Higuain cancelled out the goal and Dybala scored the match winner for Juventus to progress 2-3 on aggregate against all odds.

Read more: Ghana midfielder arrested again over rape charges

Asamoah who was outstanding when he was called upon in the second half has been lauded by his A

  “I needed someone who could dribble on the left flank, so I put in Asamoah, who I believe is an underrated player. Then I brought in Lichtsteiner to re-energize the right flank. The players are the ones who earned the win. Merit belongs to them,” Allegri said after the game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Wenger hails Arsenal win after 'nightmare' week Football Wenger hails Arsenal win after 'nightmare' week
Football: Costa leads Atletico rout over Lokomotiv Moscow Football Costa leads Atletico rout over Lokomotiv Moscow
Football: PAOK fans hold protest rally against points deduction Football PAOK fans hold protest rally against points deduction
Football: Benfica's legal chief charged in corruption probe Football Benfica's legal chief charged in corruption probe
Red Cards for Red Car: Check out the new classic red car of Sergio Ramos Red Cards for Red Car Check out the new classic red car of Sergio Ramos
Football: Blatter wishes Platini case would end, backs 2026 World Cup in Morocco Football Blatter wishes Platini case would end, backs 2026 World Cup in Morocco

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Dies Suddenly Aged 31 Sports News Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Dies Suddenly Aged 31
Video: Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Hearts Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Hearts
Sports: Team Of The Week 5.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 5.3.18



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghana midfielder arrested again over rape chargesbullet
2 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire for...bullet
3 CAF Champions League Aduana Stars edge former African Championsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Chelsea celebrate Ghana’s Independence by...bullet
5 Photos Hearts of Oak unveil 11 new players, including three...bullet
6 Phobia!!! Hearts of Oak congratulate Kwesi Arthur on VGMA...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers named in Premier...bullet
8 Football 'Ciao Asto' - emotional Florence farewell for Astoribullet
9 Juventus coach gives Kwadwo Asamoah the credit for...bullet
10 Lovely Just beautiful photos of Abedi Pele’s daughter...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Heartsbullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
4 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
5 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
8 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet

Football

Video Kwadwo Asamoah reveals his teammates determination to help Buffon win Champions League
Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus expects to be playing alongside Neymar at the World Cup
Football 'Fighter' Neymar will be fine for World Cup - Jesus
Ghana Football Association GFA Corruption perception is useless talk-Kwesi Nyantakyi
Mark Noonan The ingredients are here in this country to do great things in soccer-Hearts CEO