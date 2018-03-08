news

Juventus head coach Maxi Allegri has expressed his satisfaction over the output of the Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asomoah in their 2-1 victory against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Son gave the host the lead before Higuain cancelled out the goal and Dybala scored the match winner for Juventus to progress 2-3 on aggregate against all odds.

Asamoah who was outstanding when he was called upon in the second half has been lauded by his A

“I needed someone who could dribble on the left flank, so I put in Asamoah, who I believe is an underrated player. Then I brought in Lichtsteiner to re-energize the right flank. The players are the ones who earned the win. Merit belongs to them,” Allegri said after the game.