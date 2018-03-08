Massimiliano Allegri has lauded Kwadwo Asamoah for his impact in helping Juventus beat Tottenham at Wembley.
Son gave the host the lead before Higuain cancelled out the goal and Dybala scored the match winner for Juventus to progress 2-3 on aggregate against all odds.
Read more: Ghana midfielder arrested again over rape charges
Asamoah who was outstanding when he was called upon in the second half has been lauded by his A
“I needed someone who could dribble on the left flank, so I put in Asamoah, who I believe is an underrated player. Then I brought in Lichtsteiner to re-energize the right flank. The players are the ones who earned the win. Merit belongs to them,” Allegri said after the game.