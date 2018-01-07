Sprite Ball 17/18 :  Presec-Osu are champions!!!

news

Presbyterian Senior High School (Osu PRESEC) have annexed the 2017/2018 Sprite Ball Championship after beating Mfantsipim School 25-22 in a pulsating final.

The journey for Mfanstipim in the knockout phase started after beating Prempeh College 20-16 quarter final.

They then went past through Sacred Heart winning by 26-21 in the semis.

Osu-Presec were glorious throughout the competition. They beat St Thomas Aquinas 18-12 in the quarter finals and got impressive in the semifinals as they beat Pope John 16-12.

Beating the four time winners of the prestigious competition, caps off a remarkable run by the little known school after going unbeaten in the tournament.

The win is PRESEC’s second straight win in this year’s competition after beating Mfantsipim 45-14 in the opening game of the 2018 edition.

The score was tied at 12 at half time with Mfantsipim ending the half on a poor run after dominating the early minutes of the game.

The final was characterized by end to end action but Presec-Osu will have Guard Prince Lumorvi to thank for the triumph as he scored from the free throw line as he got fouled on several drives to the basket.

Point Guard Joel Kobayere was named the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament. In an interview with Pulse Sports Kobayere said that his team’s triumph was through nothing but hard work.

“It is through nothing but determination. We worked hard during our Inter Colleges where we were even going to the beach for some work outs.” It was not that easy because we were champions in the Inter Colleges, Super Zonals and that got us to Sprite.”

“We even stayed in school when our colleagues went on holidays. We totally deserve this and I am not surprised we won.”

The coach of Osu-Presec Eric Agyapong Ankamah did say that being champions now means that they will need to work harder in the next edition.

“The saying goes heavy lies the head that wears the crown. We winning the championship only means that we need to go back and work again”. A few of the players in my team are graduating but we have close to half of the team as continuing students.”

They will be able to inspire the rest of the players coming through to perform in the next edition”.

Presec-Osu won the championship after making their second appearance in the tournamnent in history.