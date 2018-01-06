Home > Sports > Football >

CAF Awards :  CAF expresses gratitude to Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo


In a statement published on the website of CAF and signed by Dr. Ahmad, the federation lauded Nana Akufo-Addo for gracing the occasion and also made sure it ended successfully.

The President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Dr. Ahmad has expressed profound gratitude to the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his selfless support during the Aiteo CAF Awards 2017.

The event which took place at the International Conference Center on Thursday, 4th January, 2018 was given a major facelift with the presence of the president of the West African country.

“We wish to express our sincere gratitude to Ghana President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for attending the AITEO CAF Awards 2017 in Accra last night,”, it read.

“We would like to acknowledge his extraordinary contribution to the event that made it lively as his thought-provoking message touched on some of the key things impacting the game in Africa,” it added.

Nana Akufo-Addo was given the platinum award at the evnt for his love and passion for football and his readiuness to make it an economic emancipation tool under his government.

