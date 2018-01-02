Home > Sports > Boxing >

Boxing :  Cesar Juarez lands in Ghana with a vow to stop Dogboe in WBO title bout


Boxing Cesar Juarez lands in Ghana with a vow to stop Dogboe in WBO title bout

The Mexican is optimistic of victory as he faces off Isaac Dogboe after arriving in Ghana

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Cesar Juarez lands in Ghana with a vow to stop Dogboe in WBO title bout
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana's Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe is in a big trouble come next Saturday, January 6, 2018  that is if you believe the words of Mexican slugger, Cesar Juarez who has been talking tough on arrival in Accra on Friday night, more than a week before fight night.

Juarez (20-5, 15 KOs) is here to face the undefeated Dogboe (17-0, 11 KOs) in a final eliminator for the WBO super bantamweight world title, with the highly revered WBO interim world championship also at stake at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The Rising Stars Africa Promotions ran by Dogboe's father and trainer, Paul won the bid to stage the big fight in the Ghanaian capital between the WBO number 1 and number 2 ranked junior featherweights with the winner assured of a match-up against world champion in the same division, American Jesse Magdaleno next.

It is an opportunity Juarez who lost via a unanimous decision to highly rated Filipino, Nonito Donaire in a bid for the same WBO super bantamweight belt back in December 2015 is keen to grab with both fists. It's his first fight in Africa, but the former world title challenger insists he is got the armoury enough to take down the equally highly rated African on his own turf.

"I fought against Nonito Donaire, a monster in the ring. Dogboe is good, he's young and very strong but I will show him in the ring that I've met better boxers," the 25 year old Juarez minced no words in the midst of intimidating Ghanaian supporters of Dogboe at the very crowded airport.

READ MORE: SWAG releases list of nominees for 43rd Awards Night

Juarez is not only promising victory on fight night, the 26 year old Mexican has even more daringly stated that he will win via knockout against the 23 year old Ghanaian who has never tasted defeat.

"Yes I will win by knockout, maybe round 8 or 10, I don't know but I will stop him," Juarez said confidently way before the 12-round contest.

"I've watched a few of his videos on YouTube. Dogboe is fast, he's strong but I am ready for him. He has never faced a real Mexican boxer like me before," Cesar Juarez added full of poise.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu: Nigerian boxer wins N2.5m cash prize, retains lightweight title Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu Nigerian boxer wins N2.5m cash prize, retains lightweight title
African Union Boxing Titles: Simi, Falz, Reekado Banks to thrill boxers, boxing fans African Union Boxing Titles Simi, Falz, Reekado Banks to thrill boxers, boxing fans
Business Insider List: 9 top sports records that were broken in 2017 Business Insider List 9 top sports records that were broken in 2017
Enviable Feat: 9 top sports records that were broken in 2017 Enviable Feat 9 top sports records that were broken in 2017
ABU Title: Joe Boy is a small boxer and he will fall - Egyptian boxing champ ABU Title Joe Boy is a small boxer and he will fall - Egyptian boxing champ
Power: Anthony Joshua smashes store window with one punch Power Anthony Joshua smashes store window with one punch

Recommended Videos

Video: Asamoah Gyan displays his boxing skills Video Asamoah Gyan displays his boxing skills
Video: Bukom Banku receives hero’s welcome despite defeat to Bastie Video Bukom Banku receives hero’s welcome despite defeat to Bastie
Video: Watch the last time Mayweather lost a bout Video Watch the last time Mayweather lost a bout



Top Articles

1 Boxing Cesar Juarez lands in Ghana with a vow to stop Dogboe in WBO...bullet
2 Boxing Isaac Dogbe promises to stop Cesar Juarez in January boutbullet
3 WBO International Bantamweight Belt Isaac Dogboe knocks out...bullet
4 Richard Commey Ghanaian boxer on the verge of another world title...bullet
5 Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu Nigerian boxer wins N2.5m cash prize,...bullet
6 Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana President flexes boxing knowledgebullet
7 Too Risky Ayittey Powers impregnated an Australian mafia’s...bullet
8 Funny Hilarious memes of Bukom Banku after defeat to...bullet
9 African Union Boxing Titles Simi, Falz, Reekado Banks to...bullet
10 Game Boy Asamoah Gyan's boxer drops in latest WBA rankingsbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Asamoah Gyan displays his boxing skillsbullet

Boxing

Colonel Former world champion Manny Pacquiao gains promotion in the army
Abolaji "Afonja Warrior" Rasheed
West African Boxing Union Middleweight Afonja warrior vows to ruin Ghanaian opponent’s Xmas
Doping Russia banned from Winter Olympics
Boxing Former world champion now works as health assistant, helps patients and saves lives