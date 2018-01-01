Honour :  SWAG releases list of nominees for 43rd Awards Night

Home > Sports > Football >

The Sports Writers Association has announced the list of sportsmen to be honoured during its 43 awards gala.

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has released the full list of nominees for the 43 awards night.

A statement signed by William Ezah, General Secretary of SWAG named

Daniel Nii Adjei - (TP Mazembe, DRC),

Thomas Teye Partey- (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Christian Atsu - (Newcastle, England) and Richard Boakye-Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia) as Nominees for the Footballer of the Year award.

The statement said, Thomas Abbey              (Hearts of Oak), Amos Frimpong             (Kotoko) and Stephen Sarfo (B. Chelsea) made up the list for another version of the Footballer of the Year Award designed for players in the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup and other local events competitions.

The statement said, the Association will in the second week of January officially launch the event at a ceremony to announce details of the awards night, which will also coincide with activities of the 50th Anniversary Celebration of SWAG.

Below is the full list of nominees;

1. Footballer of the Year: 

Daniel Nii Adjei - (TP Mazembe, DRC

Thomas Teye Partey- (Atletico Madrid, Spain)

Christian Atsu - (Newcastle, England)

Richard Boakye-Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia)

2.    Footballer of the Year (LOCAL)

 Thomas Abbey              (Hearts of Oak)

 Amos Frimpong             (Kotoko)

 Stephen Sarfo                (B. Chelsea)

3.    Female Footballer of the Year

 Priscilla Adubea   (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)

Priscilla Okyere    (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)

Ruth Appiah          (LadyStrikers)

4.     Professional Boxer of the Year

Isaac Dogboe

Duke Micah (WBC Int. Bantamweight Champion)

5.     National Team of the Year

 Local Black Stars

 Black Sticks (female Hockey Team)

 Golden Arms  (Armwrestling)

6.    Coach of the Year

  Carl Lokko (Coach of Richard Commey

  Yussif Abubakar (Aduana)

   Carl Pierce    (Weightlifting)

7. Association President of the Year

   Mawuko Afadzinu (Table Tennis)

   Herbert Mensah    (Rugby)

   Paul Achoe           (Volleyball)

   Charles Osei Asibey (Armwrestling)

    Evans Yeboah           (Badminton Fed)

    Frederick Otu Lartey (Taekwondo)

8. Most Promising Star of the Year

     Richmond Osafo (Weightlifting)

     David Abagna     (Wa All Stars)

9.Female Club of the Year

   Ampem Darkoah Ladies

10.   Male Club of the Year

    Aduana Stars  (GPL)

    GRA Male Hockey team

11.  Dedication and Valour

  George Bankole (Handball)

  Ofori Asare (Boxing)

12.  Weightlifter of the Year

          Christian Amoah

13. Discovery of the Year

  David Akwei (Weightlifting)

  Isaac Nii Amugi (Armwrestling)

  Suzzy Dede Teye (Lady Strikers and Black Maidens)

14. Hockey Player of The Year

 Salia Nsalbini                

15.  Golfer of the Year

  Vincent Torgah

16.   Badminton Player of the Year

  Emmanuel Yaw Donkor

  Grace Atipaka

17.  Volleyball Player of The Year

            Richard Amanor

18.   Special Awards

 Dr. Kojo Benjamin Taylor (Sanford)

 Alex Asante (GFA)

 Dr. K D Asante

 Dr. Paa Kwesi Ndoum

 Dr. Martin Engmann           

19.  Para-Athlete of the Year

 Charles Narh Teye

 Haruna Tahiru (Armwreslting)

20. Cyclist of the Year- Anthony Boafo Dankwa Boakye

21. Kickboxer of the Year - Alhassan

