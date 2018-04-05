Home > Sports > Boxing >

Bukom Banku wants Bastie fight moved to Boxing Day


Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku says he needs at least two fights to get in shape for his bout against Bastie Samir.

  Published:
Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko also known Bukom Banku has asked the Bos Box Office Promotions to postpone his much talked about bout with Bastie Samir.

Bukom Banku who was scheduled to fight for a second time with Bastie on June 30 asked for more time to be in shape as he seeks to win the rematch against his adversary.

According to the controversial boxer, he needs at least two bouts to be able to get in shape for his rematch with Bastie Samir asking for the bout to be pushed to end of the year on December 26.

“I want the fight with Bastie to be postponed. Because I don’t think the June 30 date will help me. I need to fight at least two fights to regain my stamina and be ready for Bastie Samir.

“I made a mistake in the first fight which allowed him to defeat me but this time around I am doing everything right. I want December 26 as the new date. It would be boxing day and a perfect day for the fight,” the Ghanaian boxer said in an interview with UTV.

Bukom Banku was reportedly arrested during the Easter holidays for allegedly assaulting an assemblyman.

